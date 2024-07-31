O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,810,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 145,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.