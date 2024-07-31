O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.49.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

