O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

