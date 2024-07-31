O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $47.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

