O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

