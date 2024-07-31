O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,120.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

