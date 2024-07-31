O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 349,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

