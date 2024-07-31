O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

