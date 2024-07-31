O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

