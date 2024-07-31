O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.