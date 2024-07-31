O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Griffon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

