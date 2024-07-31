O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $423.98 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.49. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

