O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NYSE KMX opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

