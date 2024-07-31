O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

