O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alkermes by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

