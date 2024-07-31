O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

