O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

ALNY opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $263.73.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.