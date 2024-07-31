O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,072,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,049,000 after acquiring an additional 229,972 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortis by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,080,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,583,000 after buying an additional 561,176 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,848,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,244,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

FTS stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

