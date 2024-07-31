O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after buying an additional 431,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

