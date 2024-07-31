O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Princeton Bancorp worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,123.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,123.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,306 shares of company stock valued at $191,186 and have sold 2,212 shares valued at $74,610. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.59. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Princeton Bancorp Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

