O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 175,562 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 753,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 541,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

