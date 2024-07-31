O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,701 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

