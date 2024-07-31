Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

