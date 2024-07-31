Oddity Tech (ODD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech has set its Q2 guidance at $0.61-0.64 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.57-1.62 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Oddity Tech stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
