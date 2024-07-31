Oddity Tech (ODD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech has set its Q2 guidance at $0.61-0.64 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.57-1.62 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Oddity Tech stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ODD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.