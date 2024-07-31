Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

