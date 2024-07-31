Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Olin by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,350,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

