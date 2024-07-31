Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 2,554,644 Shares

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Onestream Stock Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

