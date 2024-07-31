Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of ON opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

