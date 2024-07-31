Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-1.03 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.910-1.030 EPS.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

