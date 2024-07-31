OP Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on OP Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,353,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.