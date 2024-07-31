OPENLANE (KAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect OPENLANE to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPENLANE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Price Performance

OPENLANE stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.