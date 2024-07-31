Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 573.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $100,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Organogenesis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.36 million, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

