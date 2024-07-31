Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

