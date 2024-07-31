Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
