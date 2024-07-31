Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

