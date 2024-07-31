Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $1,177,680.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

