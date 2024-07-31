PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

