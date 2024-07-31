PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

