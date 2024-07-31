PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $130.80

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.80, but opened at $127.68. PDD shares last traded at $128.41, with a volume of 801,067 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

