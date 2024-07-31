PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

