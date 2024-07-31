PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.09% of International General Insurance worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International General Insurance by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in International General Insurance by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International General Insurance by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Price Performance

International General Insurance stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.22. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

