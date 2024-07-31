PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $765,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

