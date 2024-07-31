PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $886,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

