PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

