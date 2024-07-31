Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.56

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 5880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pearson Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pearson by 9,603.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

