Pearson plc (PSON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pearson Stock Performance

LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 981.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 985.10. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 809.60 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,060.50 ($13.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.05) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.51) to GBX 1,052 ($13.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.17).

Insider Transactions at Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,852.78). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

