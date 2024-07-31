PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Catherine A. Lynch Acquires 757 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,416.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

