Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.6 %
Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.
Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend
A number of research analysts recently commented on PWP shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
