Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Perenti Price Performance

Shares of AUSDF stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Perenti has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Get Perenti alerts:

Perenti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.