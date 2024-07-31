Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.14 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

