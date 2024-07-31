Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLK

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.